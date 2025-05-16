New funding to increase local train services

By Corey Everitt

The State Government has announced $727 million for the final implementation of the Metro Tunnel, which will see trains running through the South East every few minutes.

In an early announcement before next week’s State Budget, Premier Jacinta Allan revealed the works to “operationalise” the Metro Tunnel as part of a wider $5 billion public transport blitz.

“We’re focused on what matters most. People just want to get to work and get home sooner, and I’m on their side,” Premier Allan said.

The changes to the timetable aim to eliminate it for passengers in the South East with a “turn-up-and-go” frequency during peak times.

This will be delivered through phases as the tunnel is set to open later this year, the end stage will see trains along the Pakenham and Cranbourne lines running every few minutes during peak hours.

A further $98.7 million will improve regional service, including additional weekday interpeak services on the Traralgon Line following the completion of the Gippsland Line Upgrade this year, with trains to run every 40 minutes.

The Public Transport Users Association (PTUA) praised the slate of upgrades that will get more passengers on board.

“This investment moves Melbourne towards the Turn-Up-And-Go metro train service that other big cities have, and the State Government is to be applauded for these upgrades. We look forward to seeing more public transport service improvements to help keep more of Melbourne moving,” PTUA spokesperson Daniel Bowen said.