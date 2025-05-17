Nominations open to recognise Victorian seniors

The State Government is encouraging all Victorians to recognise the valuable contributions of older members of our community by nominating them for the 2025 Victorian Senior of the Year Awards.

Minister for Ageing Ingrid Stitt this month announced that nominations are now open for this year’s awards, which celebrate older Victorians who generously share their time, skills and experience to benefit their communities.

“The Victorian Senior of the Year Awards are about shining a light on the incredible efforts of seniors who make a difference every day,” Minister Stitt said.

“I encourage Victorians to take a moment to nominate an older person in their life that is making a meaningful contribution in their local community.”

For more than three decades, the awards have highlighted the important role older Victorians play in strengthening our state – from supporting local communities to leading organisations that drive statewide change.

Last year, Professor Manjula Datta O’Connor was named Victorian Senior of the Year for her work supporting women facing family violence. Other recipients were recognised for fostering inclusion, promoting health and wellbeing, honouring veterans, and empowering fellow older Victorians.

There are six categories of awards in 2025, including:

* The Premier’s Award for Victorian Senior of the Year for outstanding and lasting contribution to their community and Victoria.

* The Council on the Ageing (COTA) Victoria Senior Achiever Award for significant contribution to local communities.

* The Emerging Impact Award recognising new volunteers that are already making an impact in their community.

* The Positive Ageing Award for promoting wellbeing and active ageing.

* The Promotion of Multiculturalism Award for advancing cultural diversity.

* The Veteran Community Award for service to the veteran community.

The awards will be presented in October, at a ceremony as part of the annual Victorian Seniors Festival. All eligible nominees will receive a certificate of recognition for their contributions.

Nominations are open online until Sunday 1 June and nominees must be aged 60 years or older, or 50 years or older for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Victorians.

To nominate a deserving older Victorian, visit seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/awards