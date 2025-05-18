Group charged over man’s serious injury

A Dandenong North man is among seven people charged after a man was found with serious injuries in Port Melbourne on 16 May.

Armed Crime Squad detectives charged five men and two women charged with the following offences:

• reckless conduct endangering serious injury

• causing serious injury intentionally in circumstances of gross violence

• intentionally causing serious injury

• causing serious injury recklessly in circumstances of gross violence

• recklessly causing serious injury

• intentionally causing injury

• recklessly causing injury

• false imprisonment

• possessing a firearm

• possessing a prohibited weapon without exemption.

A 35-year-old man from Clayton South, was also charged with possessing a firearm while subject to a firearm prohibition order.

The six others charged were a 36-year-old Dandenong North man, a 38-year-old Vermont man, a 27-year-old Box Hill man, a 33-year-old Clayton South woman, a 34-year-old Springvale man and a 35-year-old Port Melbourne woman.

The charges follow reports of a serious assault on Dow Street, on Friday 16 May, about 4.55am.

Police discovered a 33-year-old man injured on a unit balcony. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It is believed the people involved are known to one another, police say.

The seven charged were expected to front Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 17 May.