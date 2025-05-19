UPDATE: Teens charged with bail offences after 4-hour police pursuit

Two teens in stolen cars who were allegedly pursued by police for more than four hours have been charged with bail offences.

Police officers sighted a stolen Mazda CX-5 on Warrigal Road, Oakleigh, about 10pm on Sunday, 18 May.

They attempted to intercept the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and sped off along the Princes Highway.

The Police Air Wing observed the vehicle as it was driven up and down Monash Freeway, performing multiple U-turns and at times reaching speeds of 180-200km/h.

The vehicle exited Monash Freeway at Warrigal Road where the occupants left the Mazda and switched into a stolen Skoda.

That car again was seen driving up and down Monash Freeway, through several suburbs before being driven to Heatherton Road in Noble Park about 2am.

One of the occupants fled the car and attempted to run away on foot.

Police arrested a 16-year-old from Greater Dandenong at a nearby home.

Meanwhile the Skoda was driven to Mount Eliza Regional Park where the remaining occupant dumped it and attempted to run away on foot.

A 17-year-old from Mornington Peninsula Shire was swiftly arrested nearby by responding police.

Both teenagers were charged with car theft, reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, commiting an indictable offence whilst on bail and unlicensed driving.

They have been remanded to appear at a children’s court at a later date.