Woman slashed in attempted carjacking

A woman has been slashed by a machete in an attempted carjacking in Dandenong.

The 29-year-old was putting petrol in her car at a service station on Princes Highway near Potter Street when a white Ford EcoSport SUV with no registration plates pulled up behind her on Sunday 18 May about 6.35pm.

After paying, she returned to her car and was confronted by three male youths, at least one of which was armed with a machete, police say.

One of the males demanded her keys and attempted to snatch them from her but she resisted.

During the scuffle she was struck in the arm with a machete before the males fled in the SUV.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The males were described as Caucasian and about 14 to 20-years-old.

One was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, tan-coloured trousers, white socks and black thongs with a white Nike logo.

Another wore a grey hooded top with the hood up and draw strings tied tight across his face, a dark-coloured face mask, dark-coloured cap, black puffer vest, black trousers, black socks and striped Adidas thongs.

The third wore a light coloured/grey hooded top with hood up, a dark-coloured beanie, grey tracksuit pants with a logo on the upper left leg and white runners.

A fourth offender remained in the driver’s seat for the duration of the incident, police say.

Any information or CCTV/dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au