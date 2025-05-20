Teens arrested after attempted carjacking at Dandenong servo

A teenage boy and girl have been arrested after an alleged attempted carjacking at a Dandenong service station on Sunday 18 May.

A 29-year-old victim was allegedly struck in the arm with a machete after being confronted by three males at the Princes Highway site near Potter Street about 6.35pm, police say.

A white Ford EcoSport SUV with no number plates had allegedly pulled up behind the woman as she put petrol in her car.

After paying and returning to her car, she was approached by the trio, at least one of which was allegedly armed with a machete.

One of the males allegedly made demands for the victim’s keys and attempted to snatch them from her but she resisted.

During the scuffle she was allegedly struck in the arm with a machete before the males fled in the SUV.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On 20 May, detectives rrested a 15-year-old boy from the Baw Baw area and a 15-year-old girl from the La Trobe area.

The boy was charged with attempted aggravated carjacking, intentionally causing injury, car theft and weapon offences.

The boy was expected to appear before a bail justice later that evening where police will seek his remand.

A 15-year-old girl from the La Trobe area was interviewed and released pending summons.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and to locate the other parties involved.

Any information or CCTV/dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au