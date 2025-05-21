Open day for all

The Endeavour Hills Men’s Shed recently held their open day in April, with the large turnout prompting members to make it an annual event.

From members’ families and friends, local members of Parliament also attended, with Narre Warren North MP Belinda Wilson and Bruce MP Julian Hill coming down to partake in activities.

“The MPs’ presence really added an extra spark to the event, but it was the activities that really stole the show,” Louis Zaharopoulos, EHMS member, said.

“I mean, what’s an Aussie event without a sausage sizzle? Bruno Volpe’s sizzling sausages’ aroma filled the air, and everyone dug in for a classic, tasty treat.

”Kids were also kept entertained with face painting, turning themselves into anything from lions to superheroes.”

The day began with a warm welcome from the EHMS vice president, Ron Sterling, who introduced the two local MPs.

Soon after, music was ringing through the air as volunteers played their instruments, as members such as Peter Wallace worked the new sound mixer, Bob Daly did tours on the workshop, and John Thornton kept oversight on the event’s process.

Of course, the biggest highlight of the event was the members’ creations put out on display.

”The tables showcase the amazing hobbies and talents of the EHMS crew, such as John Grennan’s Marquetry Inlay art, Tony Brosinsky’s Beehives and Honey and more,” Zaharopoulos said.

Pieces also included Zaharopoulos’ own handmade creations, alongside wooden pens made by Aaron Zong, jigsaw puzzles by Brian Oates and some needlework pieces by member Bruce Latham.

“From car lovers, there were two classic vehicles on display, which were Ronnie Alday’s restored 1948 Ford F100 Ute and Ian Cole’s 1956 Chevy,” Zaharopoulos said.

“As the day wrapped up, everyone left with smiles on their faces, and I think it showed how successful the open day was.

“It’s all thanks to the hard work that the members who volunteer their time have done, and because of them, the event ran smoothly and made some lasting memories for all.”