Youth group seeks anti-racism action in schools

Centre for Multicultural Youth has welcomed the State Budget’s continued support for multicultural youth programs but says a more targeted approach is required for anti-racism and youth homelessness.

The Government continued to support youth programs such as $3.8 million to continue Embedded Youth Outreach Program in Werribee and Dandenong, and also the continuation of CMY’s community partnership projects, Le Mana Pasifika and Community Support Groups for South Sudanese young people and families.

CMY chief executive Carmel Guerra OAM said the programs played a significant role in shaping a young person’s sense of belonging and connection to their communities.

However, a chance at tackling racism, especially in schools, was missed off the back of Victoria’s Anti-Racism Strategy, according to CMY.

It called for a long-term and impactful approach into anti-racism, education, youth homelessness, youth justice and mental health.

“We call on the Government to invest in early intervention and prevention programs tailored to young people from over-represented communities, and addressing the root causes of their offending,” Ms Guerra said.

“As the Victorian Youth Justice Review recommended, these programs should be designed in collaboration with organisations like CMY that have established community partnerships which will help drive meaningful action.”

CMY was also “disappointed” by a lack of targeted funding for young people experiencing housing insecurity, despite $61 million for homelessness support and increased support of food relief programs.

It welcomed direct cost of living relief such as free public transport for youth under 18 but would like it extended to 19-21 year old who in most cases “bear the brunt” struggling with first jobs or are students at TAFE or University.

For the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre the budget is a “renewed and increased investment” in it’s frontline services which includes housing, access to basic needs, mental health care and vocational education.

It includes continued funding through the Department of Premier and Cabinet’s Asylum Seeker Initiative, ensuring support for people at risk of homelessness and in urgent need, ongoing community mental health support for people seeking asylum over the next two years and funding to continue access for eligible people seeking asylum to subsidised training through the Asylum Seeker Vocational Education and Training (ASVET) program.

ASRC chief executive officer Kon Karapanagiotidis said the renewed support was a vital lifeline for thousands of people seeking asylum in Victoria.

“This commitment from the Allan Government helps ensure people seeking asylum can access the basics so many of us take for granted — a safe place to sleep, mental health care and opportunities for education and work.

“This partnership with the Victorian Government, alongside the strength of our community supporters, ensures that people seeking asylum can live with dignity and hope.”

State government funding makes up around 10 per cent of the organisation’s overall income and is directed specifically to its social services. The remainder comes from the wider community and philanthropic supporters.

The ASRC does not accept federal government funding in order to remain fiercely independent and advocate without compromise.