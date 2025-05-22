Five charged over armed home invasion in Keysborough

Five men have been charged over an alleged aggravated home invasion in which a gun was fired in Keysborough this year.

Armed Crime Squad detectives say the men entered a Winslow Court house about 5am on 8 February.

During an altercation inside the home, a gun was fired, police allege.

A 45-year-old resident sustained minor injuries and he was treated at the scene.

Also home at the time were three other men and a woman. They were not physically injured.

With assistance from the Fugitive Squad, a 39-year-old man of no fixed place of address was arrested in Glen Waverley on 21 May.

He was charged with aggravated home invasion with a firearm, five counts of false imprisonment, five counts of common law assault and two counts of theft.

He was remanded to appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that day.

Search warrants were previously executed at addresses in Deer Park and Hoppers Crossing on 27 February and in Tarneit on 2 April.

A 38-year-old Hoppers Crossing man was charged with aggravated home invasion with a firearm, five counts of false imprisonment, five counts of common law assault, two counts of theft and possessing a prohibited weapon.

A 33-year-old Gowanbrae man was charged with aggravated home invasion with a firearm, five counts of false imprisonment, five counts of common law assault, two counts of theft and commit schedule 1 offence whilst on bail.

A 55-year-old Deer Park man was charged with aggravated home invasion with a firearm, five counts of false imprisonment, five counts of common law assault, two counts of theft, possess cannabis, possess methylamphetamine and possess heroin.

A 40-year-old man of no fixed place of abode was charged with aggravated home invasion with a firearm, five counts of false imprisonment, five counts of common law assault and two counts of theft.

All four were remanded in custody and will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 23 May.

Police say the people involved were known to each other.