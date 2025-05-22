Small turnout to May meeting

By Ethan Benedicto

The City of Casey’s monthly meeting was held on Tuesday, 20 May, with no hitches or interjections, as only 10 of the 80 registered residents attended.

Security, including police, also outnumbered the attending gallery, as an hour prior to the meeting, three police vehicles arrived one after the other at Bunjil Place.

A total of nine police officers gathered with Bunjil’s security personnel inside the foyer, holding a short meeting before dispersing just outside the entrances of the meeting room and the outside pavilion.

The foyer itself was closed off to the public, with the usual weekday student crowd being redirected to the side library entrance.

The regular points of entry into Bunjil were also being supervised by a total of four additional security personnel.

As time moved closer to 6pm, residents slowly began to arrive, but the tally only reached 10, with the meeting beginning shortly after 6pm.

The allotted time of entry was also extended to 6:15pm to allow late registrants to attend the meeting, however, there were no further arrivals.

In light of the February meeting and its eventual spiral into disruptive behaviour from the over 300-strong gallery, Casey mayor Stefan Koomen highlighted key changes to the audience as the meeting began, which would be applicable in the current and future council meetings.

Prior to the meeting, the 80-person gallery decision was met with opposition from the Casey Residents and Ratepayers Association, with vice-president Anthony Tassone adamant that a larger audience was possible, and should be considered.

“There have been functions and events, with more than 80 people, with tables and furniture, and it has not posed an issue then, so why are we insisting on a limit of 80?” Tassone said.

“Ratepayers have paid for a building that they’re now being kept out of during council meetings.”

The City of Casey’s official response from their manager of communications and corporate governance, Chloe Casey, which Mayor Koomen also highlighted at the beginning of the meeting, was “based on safety and space considerations”.

“The layout of the room limits the gallery area, which is seated only.

“The capacity limit also ensures compliance with Occupational Risk and Safety (OHS) and Emergency Management requirements for safe access and exit points,” Casey said.

The meeting was also live-streamed to watchers on Facebook and YouTube, with the councillor group going through all six items on the agenda and public questions.

Tassone further added that “the council chambers appear to be able to adequately accommodate far more attendees, and with a pre-registration process of obtaining details, this should give the Council greater comfort that those attending are from the municipality”.

The inside gallery was spacious, allowing ample room for movement for the members of the gallery, as well as the councillor group.

Additional new rules applicable to the gallery also include no video recording and no banners or signs.