Pair charged after motorcylist seriously injured in alleged hit-run in Noble Park

A man and a woman have been charged after a motorcyclist was struck by a car allegedly running a red light during a ‘race’ in Noble Park.

A grey Ford hatchback and a grey Volkswagen Golf were allegedly seen racing each other on Princes Highway just before 2.30pm on Thursday 22 May, Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers say,

Both vehicles allegedly ran a red light, before the Ford struck a motorcyclist.

The driver of the Ford got out of the vehicle and entered the Volkswagen, which fled the scene.

Police located the Volkswagen shortly after and arrested a 22-year-old Melton woman and a 27-year-old Beaconsfield man.

The male rider was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Melton woman was charged with:

• Dangerous driving causing serious injury

• Recklessly cause serious injury

• Recklessly cause injury

• Drive in a manner dangerous

• Careless driving

• Traffick methylamphetamine

• Traffick cannabis

• Traffick GHB

• Possess methylamphetamine

• Possess cannabis

• Possess other drug of dependence

• Theft of motor vehicle

• Fail to assist at the scene of an accident with serious injury

• Drive motor vehicle whilst impaired by drug

• Drive whist disqualified

• Enter intersection at red light

The Beaconsfield man was charged with:

• Dangerous driving causing serious injury

• Recklessly cause serious injury

• Recklessly cause injury

• Drive in a manner dangerous

• Careless driving

• Commit indictable offence whilst on bail

• Possess cannabis

• Negligently deal with proceeds of crime (x2)

• Fail to assist at the scene of an accident with serious injury

• Refuse to allow blood sample

• Enter intersection at red light

• Fail to answer bail

The duo were expected to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 23 May.

Any information or dashcam vision to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au