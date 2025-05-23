Two arrested after motorcylist seriously injured in hit-run in Noble Park

A man and a woman have been arrested after a motorcyclist was struck by a car allegedly running a red light during a ‘race’ in Noble Park.

A grey Ford hatchback and a grey Volkswagen Golf were allegedly seen racing each other on Princes Highway just before 2.30pm on Thursday 22 May, Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers say,

Both vehicles allegedly ran a red light, before the Ford struck a motorcyclist.

The driver of the Ford got out of the vehicle and entered the Volkswagen, which fled the scene.

Police located the Volkswagen shortly after and arrested a 22-year-old Melton woman and a 27-year-old Beaconsfield man.

They were taken in custody for interviewing by police.

The male rider was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Volkswagen was allegedly bearing false registration plates.

Any information or dashcam vision to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au