Keysborough hub takes shape

Politicians have had a works tour of Greater Dandenong Council’s newest community hub in Keysborough, which is set to open this year.

Soon to be completed and not yet named, the $29.5 million hub includes a kindergarten and long day care service, maternal and child health support, a community lounge and library, community spaces and a playground, basketball ring and amphitheatre.

Children Minister Lizzie Blandthorn and Mordialloc MP Tim Richardson were joined by Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti and councillor Isabella Do on the tour.

“This hub is an example of what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared vision,” Cr Memeti said.

“It’s been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of a diverse population – now and into the future.”

The State Government provided $4 million to the project, with a Building Blocks Grant ($3 million) and Living Libraries Infrastructure Program funding ($1 million).

Cr Isabella Do said that the Hub would fulfil community needs while achieving sustainability outcomes.

“The Hub has something for everyone, no matter what your age or background,” Cr Do said. “I’m very excited to see it come to life and for it to be a welcoming and inclusive space, where everyone can feel at home.”

Green features included rainwater storage, solar panels, and a state-of-the-art heating and cooling system, she said.

The official launch of the new hub is expected this year.