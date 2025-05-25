10 servos robbed in 3 hours by machete gang

Robbers armed with a machete have targeted 10 servos in three hours on the night of Tuesday 20 May, police say.

Southern Metro Crime Squad officers say 4-7 offenders stole cash, cigarettes, confectionery and a car in the heists at Braeside, Dandenong South, Cranbourne North, Narre Warren North, Ringwood, Blackburn and Clayton between 7.10pm and 10.25pm.

They arrived at the servos in a stolen grey 2020 Kia Picanto hatch with Queensland registration 298-DFS or a 2007 Toyota Aurion sedan registration 1BQ-1OF.

The Aurion was stolen during the robbery at Heatherton Road, Narre Warren North about 8.15pm.

The incidents were described by police as follows:

• Four males entered a service station on Boundary Road near Lower Dandenong Road, Braeside around 7.10pm. Cigarettes were stolen.

• Four males entered a service station on Greens Road, Dandenong South about 7.15pm and stole cash.

• Four males attended a service station on Frankston-Dandenong Road, Dandenong South about 7.30pm and stole cash.

• Five males entered a service station on Thompsons Road, Cranbourne North about 7.40pm and stole cash.

• Four males attended a service station on Heatherton Road, Narre Warren North about 8.15pm and stole cigarettes, personal items and the Toyota Aurion.

• Five males attended a service station on Canterbury Road, Ringwood about 9pm and stole cash.

• Five males entered a service station on Whitehorse Road, Blackburn about 9.20pm and stole cash registers and confectionary.

• Four males attended a service station on Dandenong Road, Clayton about 9.40pm and stole cash and cigarettes.

• Five males attended a service station on Heatherton Road, Noble Park about 10pm and stole cigarettes.

• Five offenders attended a service station on South Gippsland Highway, Cranbourne North about 10.25pm and stole cash and cigarettes.

No one was injured in the armed robberies.

The Toyota has since been recovered, police say.

Police are still investigating.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au