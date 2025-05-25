Sign ‘standoff’ over level-crossing closure

by Sahar Foladi

Large protest signs from Dandenong South businesses have been removed as a State Government’s Progress Street level-crossing closure project nears completion

One of the boards called for Premier Jacinta Allan as well as Active and Public Transport Minister and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams to “Please listen to your community before the Fowler Road kills”.

The sign was put up last week by the group of concerned businesses as works began last week to build a new Fowler Road bridge with Progress Street’s rail crossing closed off to road traffic.

The businesses on Progress Street and surrounding areas have been campaigning strongly against the level-crossing’s permanent closure which will result in traffic diverted via Fowler Road onto South Gippsland Highway.

Coline Smith, the managing director of nearby business JDN Monocrane, now describes the fight as a “losing battle.”

He has previously described Fowler Road as a “goat track” believing it to be dangerous and unsuitable for a mix of A and B Doubles, trucks, semi-trailers and cars.

“We want to be listened to here. Everyone believes the government is making this political by not listening to us.

“We don’t want to make it political, we are concerned about the project but when we’re forced we have very little alternative.

“From my perspective, I’ve had so many unanswered questions.

“Everyone’s a little scared of the implications of all of this. We’re very concerned about the safety of this solution.”

One sign was placed on Fowler Road with the other placed on Hallam Valley Road detour onto South Gippsland Highway, the sign facing the highway for maximum exposure.

However, both signs were taken down within 48 hours and according to the group, one was believed to be taken down by the state transport department in a “standoff” and the other by City of Greater Dandenong Council.

Council’s executive director of city futures Sanjay Manivasagasivam has confirmed the removal of the sign on Fowler Road by council.

“It was on Council land without a permit or prior permission. Several sources had drawn our attention to this sign as a likely breach of local laws.

“The Level Crossing Removal at Progress Street is a Victorian Government project. Council has consistently advocated on behalf of our community and local businesses for a design that achieves the best possible outcomes.”

Mr Smith has made contact with the council’s depot to retrieve the sign.

He said the Department of Transport’s truck was blocked from leaving with the sign by a member of the business community nearby.

“It was requested by members of our community to have it (the sign) on his factory, but they refused to do that.

“As a result there was a standoff where he blocked the truck with the sign in the truck and wouldn’t let the truck leave.”

He said police were called but didn’t attend as both parties negotiated on possible alternative locations for the sign, and the sign was given back to the group.

A Level Crossing Removal Project (LXRP) spokesperson said the project had been independently assessed by safety auditors with additional safety measures included in its final plan.

“The new Fowler Road bridge provides a safer way for traffic to travel through the area and will provide a more direct way for many local businesses to access South Gippsland Highway, which will have a new signalised intersection at Fowler Road for improved safety.”

The measures include indented parking on Fowler Road, speed reduction from 60km/h to 50km/h, a street lights upgrade, widening Fowler Road from 8 metres to 10 metres and a new footpath alongside the road for pedestrians for the council to complete.

Alternative options were considered but were ruled out due to “significant” disruption to the rail network.

This solution is said to permit for future rail upgrades, minimise impacts to utilities and local businesses and considered to be less disruptive to commuters.

Oppositions South Eastern Metro Region MP Ann-Marie Hermans has supported the businesses in the area and amplified their voices and concerns in the Parliament a few times prior to this.

Her office has confirmed she is not involved with the signs that went up.

“This isn’t progress. It will force thousands more vehicles onto the unsafe Fowler Road, hike costs for manufacturers, and choke the South Gippsland Highway – putting lives at risk.

“This plan means gridlock, safety risks and more pressure on already struggling small businesses.”

“I’ve spoken with business owners and workers across Progress Street, Fowler Road and Nathan Road. They’re united in opposition and alarmed by the risks.”

She accuses Gabrielle Williams of “ignoring her own community” and dismissing their concerns.

Ms Williams has previously held many dialogues with the group and LXRP representatives where businesses were able to present PowerPoints of their concerns backed by research and their own evidence.