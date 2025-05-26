Fire destroys Dandenong South factory

A factory has been destroyed in a blaze that released thick black smoke in Dandenong South last Friday 23 May.

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) firefighters were called to the structure fire at 5.04pm on Elliott Road, finding half of the 1500-square-metre factory consumed in flames.

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus to battle the blaze, which was deemed under control at 5.48pm,” an FRV spokesperson said.

“Firefighters remained on scene for some time.”

A community advice warning was issued for smoke in the area.

FRV’s Fire Investigation Unit was notified.

CFA fire-fighters also attended.