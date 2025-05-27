Human rights and justice award for Wellsprings

Wellsprings for Women has proudly received the Victorian Civil Justice Award from the Australian Lawyers Alliance in recognition of their commitment.

The Dandenong-based organisation was nominated by Maurice Blackburn law firm for the award, which recognises individuals or organisations who have displayed an outstanding commitment to the pursuit of justice.

ALA Victorian president Susan Accary said Wellsprings embodies values of civil justice, “promoting human rights, equality and justice for women and enhancing community safety”.

“Notably the organisation has developed a family violence program that provides discreet support to women experiencing coercive control.

“Providing culturally relevant and trauma informed services including legal support, counselling and housing help can be a lifeline for migrant women who face language, cultural and economic barriers when seeking assistance.

“This award acknowledges the hard work of all the staff and volunteers at Wellsprings for Women who make a critical difference in these women’s lives.”

For the past 30 years, the female-led organisation provides a wide-variety of essential services to women from different walks of lives including, new arrivals, those experiencing family violence, homelessness, those seeking new connections, belonging, women experiencing or have experienced racism and so much more.

More than 350 women participate in a range of programs each week with the support of 80 volunteers, and the demand is expected to rise.

Wellsprings chief executive Dalal Smiley said the recognition was appreciated.

“Our work is amplified by the partnerships we are able to forge with like-minded organisations such as Maurice Blackburn, where more than 30 of their staff will be joining Wellsprings as volunteers to provide English-language tutoring to girls in Afghanistan who are prohibited from accessing education.

“At Wellsprings we have created an environment that nurtures and uplifts women to tap into their inner strength, connect with others, share stories, find their voice, develop their skills, claim their place in society, be safe and lead purposeful and intentional lives.”