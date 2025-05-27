Kicking goals: Hope Gibson’s rise through junior footy ranks

By Sally Carruthers

At just 14 years old, Hope Gibson of Hampton Park is already making her mark in the world of Australian rules football.

A proud Year 8 student at Hampton Park Secondary College, Hope is juggling school life with an increasingly demanding football schedule — and excelling at both.

Hope first discovered footy at the age of seven when she joined Auskick.

Inspired by her dad and AFL great Nick Riewoldt, she proudly wore the number 10 while playing for the Hampton Park Junior Football Club — the same number as her idol.

A lifelong St Kilda fan, her passion for the sport was evident from day one and has only grown stronger.

Hope is also a proud young woman of Indigenous heritage, belonging to the Dalrymple tribe in Tasmania.

Her connection to culture and community is an important part of her identity and journey as a young athlete.

Now in her teens, Hope trains multiple days a week, balancing commitments with several teams.

Tuesdays and Thursdays are spent training with Lyndhurst Football Club, Wednesdays with the SEJ Interleague squad, and on her “rest” days, she often trains solo to stay sharp.

It’s a heavy workload for any teenager, especially when factoring in school, but Hope is unfazed. “The hardest part is how many sessions there are in a row,” she says. “But the best part is just playing footy and being around like-minded, passionate people.”

Injuries have added to the challenge — including a hamstring strain and a nagging rotator cuff issue — but she’s continued to show up and give her best.

Her determination is clear to anyone who sees her play.

Hope currently represents multiple teams, including U14 mixed, U16 girls, and SEJ Div 1 U14 girls. She also recently participated in the Next Generation Academy (NGA) and is part of St Kilda’s AFL Indigenous Academy for Girls.

From game-day experiences to media training and even helping design an Indigenous training jersey, the program has been a highlight in her journey so far.

When asked about her favourite position, she lights up: “I usually play fullback and full forward. I love full forward… but I also love taking kickouts from the boundary.”

Looking ahead, Hope has big goals.

In the short term, she’s hoping to step into more leadership roles within her teams.

Long term, she’s aiming for the Talent League, a spot with the Dandenong Stingrays, and eventually, to play for the St Kilda Women’s Football Team.

“Some weeks are harder than others,” she admits, “but having a strong support system really helps.”

That support system starts at home. Hope credits her parents, Uncle Sean, and her coaches — Matt Reed, Luke Boston, Matt Taylor — along with her SEJ and NGA mentors for helping her stay grounded and motivated.

“My dad has definitely made the biggest impact,” she says. “And 100 per cent my teammates — I couldn’t do it without them.”

As a young woman in footy, Hope knows she’s part of a growing wave of change.

“I once heard a little boy say, ‘Dad, it’s a girl playing with the boys — won’t she get hurt?’ and his dad replied, ‘If she wants to play big boy footy, she can hold herself.’”

It’s moments like these that fuel her fire.

Hope’s message to other young athletes is simple but powerful: “Football can get really hard — but if you love it, keep pushing. You’ll make someone proud.”

– Sally Carruthers is cultural diversity and community engagement coordinator at Hampton Park Secondary College