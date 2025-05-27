Teen charged following crime spree across southern suburbs

Police have arrested a 13-year-old Casey boy following a series of home invasions and aggravated burglaries across the southern suburbs of Melbourne in May.

Police will allege six cars were stolen from residential homes in Waterways, Black Rock, Cranbourne, Lyndhurst, Narre Warren South and Berwick, Armadale between 21 and 25 May.

Alert police spotted an alleged stolen Audi driving on Silver Banksia Boulevard in Cranbourne on Monday 26 May at about 11am.

It is alleged the stolen vehicle travelled at speeds of up to 130km/h in a 80km/h zone, before the driver allegedly dumped the Audi on McDowall Road, Hampton Park.

Officers arrested a boy nearby a short time later.

A 13-year-old boy from the Casey area was directly presented to a children’s court to face charges including two counts of home invasion, two counts of aggravated burglary, carjacking, two counts of theft of motor vehicle, attempted theft of motor vehicle, theft of petrol and unlicensed driving.