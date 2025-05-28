A bittersweet Stud Rd fix

by Sahar Foladi

The family of a two-year-old boy fatally struck by a car at a notorious Stud Road blackspot has welcomed the bittersweet news of road safety works to start in July.

Idress Jafari, uncle of the boy who was killed as he tried to cross the road with his father on 17 December 2023, says the traumatic incident could’ve been avoided if the State Government had heeded earlier calls for action.

In 2018, VicRoads pledged to install pedestrian lights and review the speed limit after a pedestrian in her 50s was fatally struck while crossing to a nearby bus stop.

“If only the Government had taken action earlier or at least when the first fatality occurred on this road (in 2018).

“I don’t know why the Government waits for a life to be lost before they can take meaningful action.”

“It’s an unforgettable trauma, one that will be in our hearts forever.

“Every time we pass Stud Road we get teary, that day was not easy on us.”

Mr Jafari says he was pleased that the safety improvement will mean no one else has to die a preventable death on that road again.

In 2023, the loss of the child’s life became a national headline as the entire community grieved.

The family were local residents in the area but moved out the day after the incident as their lives changed forever.

The young boy was the only child in the family at that time, having just moved from South Australia in 2020.

An interim speed reduction was applied from 80km/h to 60km/h in 2024 between Cheam Street and Heatherton Rd after the tragedy.

The project is being delivered in a joint investment of $12.6 million by the Federal and State governments through the Road Safety Program.

Improvements include new traffic lights at the intersection of Stud Road and McFees Road safer pedestrian crossing installation, a new footpath from the intersection to the Dandenong Stadium and an extension of the right turning lane from Stud Road into McFees Road.

Direct access between McFees Road and the two Stud Road service roads will be closed to minimise the risk of accidents at the intersection.

The two bus stops on the eastern side of Stud Road will be combined and moved closer to the Mcfees Road intersection, along with the bus stop on the western side which will also have a raised pedestrian crossing constructed to connect the bus stop with the Stud Road service road.

Roads and Road Safety Minister Melissa Horne says the project is to the benefit of the wider community.

“We know just how important the intersection of Stud Road and Mcfees Road is for the local community of Dandenong North, which is why we’re implementing these safety upgrades.”

Pedestrians had been forced to sprint across the daunting road to access the bus stop, Dandenong Stadium and the Dandenong Creek trail.

The nearest pedestrian crossing is 850 metres away at the Heatherton Road lights, with the eastern side of Stud Road largely without a footpath.

Locals using public transport on their commute will also benefit from these upgrades, with improvements to make bus stop facilities near the intersection more accessible.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams described it a “critical safety improvement.”

“Our community has been asking for a safer intersection at Stud Road and McFees Road following tragic fatalities and accidents.

“This is a great example of all levels of government listening and working together to make our community safer, benefiting all pedestrians and road users.”

Legalise Cannabis South Eastern Metropolitan MP, Rachel Payne said she had been calling in state parliament to make roads safe and is “hugely relived” now.

“In all six people lost their lives on Stud Road in the last 10 years.

“For a long time, this project was ready to roll. The state and federal governments should have funded it sooner, instead the community has endured multiple tragedies, which sadly proved the catalyst for government action.”

As reported previously by Star Journal, councillor and ex-mayor Lana Formoso as well as Greater Dandenong Council had spent several years advocating for the crossing.

Cr Formoso who is also an SES volunteer, was one of the first to attend the scene where the two-year-old was struck.

In late 2024, a State Coroner investigating the death of the boy recommended safer pedestrian access at the notorious black-spot.

The safety upgrade works are expected to be complete by December, depending on weather.