Alleged car thief accused of injuring police officer at Hallam

An alleged would-be car thief has been charged with more than 100 offences after allegedly injuring a police officer in Hallam.

Patrolling police allegedly saw the man allegedly attempting to break into a vehicle in a car park around Hallam railway station about 2.45pm on Monday, 26 May.

The man ran to escape in a stolen grey Mazda Neo parked nearby, according to police.

A male police officer attempted to remove the man from the Mazda, but he allegedly drove off at speed and dragged the officer with him.

The Mazda crashed into two parked vehicles.

A female passenger got out of the Mazda and was arrested at the scene.

The vehicle allegedly continued at speed with the police officer partially inside the car, before it crashed into another five vehicles.

The male driver ran from the scene and was arrested at a nearby industrial estate a short time later, police say.

Officers searched the Mazda and allegedly located mobile phones, stolen registration plates, bank cards and various documents.

The Senior Constable was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old man of no fixed address, who was wanted in relation to several other incidents, has been charged with more than 100 offences including:

– recklessly exposing emergency worker to risk by driving

– intentionally exposing emergency worker to risk by driving

– conduct endangering life

– dangerous driving

– resisting police

– car theft

– attempted car theft

– seven counts of wilful damage

– criminal damage

– handling stolen goods

– unlicensed driving

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 28 May.

The 27-year-old woman of no fixed address was interviewed and released pending further enquiries.