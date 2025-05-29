Morning-peak fire at IKEA Springvale

Firefighters have swarmed to control a fire belching thick smoke at IKEA Springvale.

Fire Rescue Victoria said it received multiple calls about black smoke from the multi-storey department store’s roof on the corner of Princes Highway and Westall Road about 8.30am on Thursday 29 May.

“The event was escalated to a second Alarm due to the number of calls received and the sighting of flames and smoke from the roof top,” an FRV spokesperson said.

The fire involved solar panels on the roof and penetrated through the ceiling space below, they said.

“It is unclear at this stage whether the fire started from the panels or from the ceiling space beneath.”

FRV deployed 28 firefighters, five pumpers, two aerial units and three other fire appliances to the blaze.

“Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire from above, with the event under control at 9.07 (am).”

Crews remained to check for any fire spreading and for building damage, the spokesperson said.

Springvale Homemaker Centre, excluding the IKEA section, was expected to re-open later that day, Commander Samuel Webb told ABC radio.

IKEA would re-open subject to inspections from authorities, including Energy Safe Victoria.

He said there was no damage to the inside or outside of the building, apart from the solar panels.

Vic Emergency issued an advice message warning of smoke in Clayton, Clayton South, Mulgrave and Springvale.