Four charged over violent street brawl

Four men from the South East have been charged over an alleged brawl in Richmond this year.

Yarra Crime Investigation Unit detectives raided five properties in Seaford, Hallam, Cranbourne East and Clyde North on 28 May.

A 24-year-old from Hallam, a 29-year-old from Botanic Ridge, a 29-year-old from Cranbourne East and a 21-year-old from Frankston were arrested and later charged with violent disorder and affray.

They were bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 4 June.

A 29-year-old Seaford man was arrested and released pending further enquiries.

The arrests follow an alleged brawl on Swan Street about 10.15pm on Saturday 22 February.

Police say a group of men became involved in a physical altercation after a sporting match and threw bar stools outside a licensed premises.

Police arrested a 27-year-old Botanic Ridge man nearby but the rest of the group fled the scene.

He was charged the next day with violent disorder and affray, and bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 14 July.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Further arrests are expected, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au