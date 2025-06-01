85yo pedestrian fatally struck on Princes Hwy, Springvale

An 85-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Springvale on Saturday 31 May.

The woman was crossing Princes Highway, near Smith Street, when the collision with a northbound vehicle occurred shortly before 2pm, police say.

She died at the scene.

The vehicle’s driver, a 78-year-old Wheelers Hill man, stopped to assist.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating.

Any CCTV/dashcam footage or other information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au