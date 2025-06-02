Golf-housing projects’ ‘synergies’ claim

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Developer Intrapac and Keysborough Golf Club have called on the State Government to back their 1600-house proposal in the Green Wedge after the nearby Kingswood ‘precedent’.

In a controversial power move, Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny recently made herself the authority to decide planning permits on the former Kingswood Golf Course site in Dingley Village.

The move, which was done at the behest of developer Satterley Property Group to prioritise the “State significant housing project”, was criticised by Kingston Council and resident groups.

Kilkenny has previously authorised rezoning the Kingswood site for housing, and is expected to soon decide on Satterley’s contentious draft development plan for 941 homes on the flood-prone site.

In contrast, Kilkenny has steadfastly rejected Intrapac’s proposal to rezone the Green Wedge-situated Keysborough Golf Course for housing.

As part of the plan, a South East Sports Hub for soccer, Australian Rules, cricket and netball would be created at another Green Wedge site at Pillars Road, Bangholme with the golf club relocating nearby.

Intrapac chief executive Max Shifman said the project had “floundered in a sea of bureaucratic red tape”.

“If it is good enough for the Planning Minister to take control of the destiny of the Kingswood project,” Intrapac chief executive Max Shifman said.

“Then it would be appropriate for her to act similarly for the Keysborough relocation, which offers substantially more public benefit”.

Keysborough Golf Club captain Darrell Swindells said the Government’s move was heartening given the “natural synergies” between the two projects. The project would ensure the golf club’s future, he says.

Greater Dandenong Greens councillor Rhonda Garad said Intrapac and the golf club had been “pushing the Minister with any provocation”.

“The thing he can’t get past is it’s not in the urban growth boundary – it’s different to Kingswood and makes it far more difficult.”

Meanwhile, Kingston mayor Georgina Oxley was “extremely disappointed” that the State Government removed the council’s planning authority over the Kingswood site “without consultation or impact assessment”.

According to an explanatory report, Kilkenny exempted herself from having to give notice or consult Kingston on the move to “enable a prompt decision”.

The Government identified the site as a “key site” for “much needed housing supply”.

The move was not expected to adversely impact environmental and economic outcomes, nor on third-party rights in planning permit applications, according to the Government.

Save Kingswood Group president Kevin Poulter said it was “beyond outrageous” that Kilkenny made herself the sole decision-maker.

“But even worse, the Government Gazette states she made that decision at the request of the developer.

“That’s not only reckless and autocratic. It stomps on the residents and 8000 objections to a smaller development previously proposed for Kingswood.

“It also ignores the years Kingston Council have dedicated to examining the site and all conditions.”

The State Government was contacted for comment.