Driver of two alleged stolen cars arrested after police chase

by Philip Salama-West

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday 2 June after driving multiple vehicles while followed by police.

At around 10am, Prahran Highway Patrol officers located an Audi A1 sedan which had been previously reported stolen, driving through Mount Waverley.

Air wing helicopters surveilled the car as its driver attempted to evade police, heading through the South Eastern suburbs towards Mulgrave before looping back and heading West to Malvern and Malvern East.

There, the driver allegedly ‘dumped’ the Audi and proceeded to steal a Toyota RAV4 parked on George Street in Malvern East, which they then proceeded to crash into a fence on nearby John Street.

The alleged driver fled the crashed vehicle and attempted to evade police on foot before being apprehended on Broadman Street.

A 29-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, deal proceeds of crime, drug driving and weapons offences, and appeared before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court later that day.