Six arrested in allegedly stolen convoy

Six males have been arrested after police followed two stolen cars across the South East.

Police say a group of males stole keys to a Mazda 3 at a Wantirna gym about 11.30pm on Tuesday 3 June.

One of the males was arrested at the scene by police, while the others stole and took off in the Mazda.

A machete allegedly dropped by one of the males was seized by officers at the scene.

Police spotted the Mazda travelling south on Eastlink in the Dandenong area about 1am.

It was observed travelling in convoy with a blue Toyota Echo, allegedly both travelling at speed through Seaford.

Police successfully stop-sticked both vehicles on Cranbourne Road.

The Mazda continued to drive and was allegedly dumped in the vicinity of Moate Street a short time later.

Officers searched the area and arrested two males.

The Toyota was dumped in Kerry Street, Langwarrin, with police arresting three males allegedly attempting to flee on foot.

All six males will be interviewed by police.

Police allege that the Toyota was stolen from a Mont Albert address earlier this week.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au