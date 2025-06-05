$1m windfall for Endeavour Hills lotto winner

An Endeavour Hills woman has won a life-changing $1 million in a lottery draw on Wednesday 4 June.

She reportedly shed tears of joy when told she was one of three division-one winners in the Weekday Windfall draw.

“I’m going to have an anxiety attack! I feel so overwhelmed. I can’t stop crying.

“This is going to change our lives so much.”

When asked what she’d do with her windfall, she said: “I honestly don’t know! I’ve never thought about winning $1 million before.

“I do know it will be a huge help.”

Her winning marked 18-game entry was bought at Endeavour Lotto & News.

Store owner Usharani Vinu said it marked the outlet’s 33rd division one winning entry – but its first in the past 18 months.

“To have lightning strike again is incredibly exciting,” she said.

“Our customers are going to be so excited! Many of them have been playing with us for years, and they always get energised when they hear about big wins from our store.”