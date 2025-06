Heavy smoke has bellowed from a house fire on Heatherton Road in Dandenong North.

Fire Rescue Victoria firefighters battled the blaze at the single-storey weatherboard shortly after 10am on Friday 6 June.

Crews contained the fire to the roof and rear of the building.

The fire was deemed under control at 10.15am.

Vic Emergency issued an advice warning for heavy smoke in the area.

Victoria Police attended to manage traffic at the fire scene.