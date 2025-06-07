Additional Maternal and Child Health sessions now available in Casey

City of Casey is expanding access to its Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Service by offering additional sessions to support families who missed important child development checks.

Fortnightly Saturday sessions are now available at various locations across Casey, aimed at families whose children have missed their scheduled 2-year-old or 3.5-year-old Key Ages and Stages Assessments.

These assessments are critical for monitoring a child’s growth, development and well-being.

Councillors Michelle Crowther and Anthony Walter recently visited one of the sessions at Manna Gum Community Centre in Clyde North, where they spoke with attending families, including the Mamidi family, who brought their daughter Maya for her assessment.

Cr Crowther said improving access to the MCH service was one of her priorities since being elected.

“These vital assessments provide families with an opportunity to check their child’s growth, development, and overall well-being, helping to identify and address any concerns early,” she said.

“I encourage all families to take advantage of these additional MCH sessions to support their child’s development and well-being.”

Each assessment will include:

Growth and development checks: height, weight, speech, motor skills, social and emotional development.

Oral health guidance and referrals (if required).

Hearing and vision screening referrals (if required.

Immunisation status review and referral (if required)

Parenting support on feeding, sleep, toilet training, and behaviour.

Referrals to specialists or early childhood services (where appropriate).

To make an appointment, contact 9705 5590, Monday to Friday between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.

For more information, visit: casey.vic.gov.au/maternal-child-health-services