198 km/h P-plater intercepted

A P1 probationary driver was allegedly clocked at nearly 200km/h in Dingley Village on Friday 6 June.

The 19-year-old Frankston South man had his Ford Falcon impounded after being detected at 198km/h in the 100km/h zone on Mornington Peninsula Freeway about 7.30pm, police say.

He was intercepted and interviewed in relation to conduct endangering life, dangerous driving and other traffic offences.

His vehicle was impounded for a period of 30 days at a cost of $1,002.

He was expected to be charged on summons to appear at a magistrates’ court.

The intercept was part of Victoria Police’s Operation Regal in an effort to reduce road trauma over the King’s Birthday long weekend.

In May, 36 lives were lost on the state’s roads – the worst May for fatalities on record since 2004.

Operation Regal ends at 11.59pm on Monday 9 June.