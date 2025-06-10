Pair rescued from suspicious fire

by Philip Salama-West

Residents preparing for bed on Orgill Street during the late hours of Saturday 7 June were interrupted as they noticed a fire erupt at a single storey property on the street.

Neighbours quickly called triple-0 when they noticed the blaze, and firefighters arrived at 10.47pm, within five minutes of the initial call, to contain the fire.

Crews used a ladder platform to douse the flames from above until they were extinguished, and afterwards thoroughly searched the property to ensure no sparks or embers were present that could restart the fire.

The scene was deemed under control by 11.04pm, though residents of the area were warned about the potential danger of smoke inhalation.

Two occupants of the house were located by firefighters and taken to be treated by Ambulance Victoria.

The fire was deemed suspicious, and the scene was handed off to Victoria Police as soon as it had been secured.