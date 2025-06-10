Two males wanted over alleged Noble Park street race crash

by Philip Salama-West

Police remain on the hunt for two males over an alleged street race that led to a serious collision with a motorcylist in Noble Park last month.

A Ford hatchback and a grey Volkswagen Golf were seen involved in a race on Princes Highway during the afternoon of Thursday 22 May, police say.

The collision allegedly occurred after both vehicles ran a red light, at which point the Ford collided with the oncoming 61-year-old motorcyclist.

The 61-year-old man was hospitalised with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Ford allegedly exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The pair remain at large.

The first male is described as Caucasian with a slim build, approximately 30-years-old and wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and white runners.

The second male is described as having an olive complexion, solid build, approximately 45-55-years-old and wearing a black short sleeve puffer jacket, dark t-shirt, blue jeans and had some sort of bag, possibly a dark coloured backpack with white writing over his shoulder.

Police located the Volkswagen, which police say was bearing false plates, and arrested a 22-year-old Melton woman and 27-year-old Beaconsfield man.

The pair have been charged with a number of serious offences, including dangerous driving causing serious injury, recklessly cause serious injury and recklessly cause injury, and both have been remanded to appear before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court in mid-August.

Any CCTV/dashcam footage or other information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au