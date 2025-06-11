Backpacks 4 VIC Kids rallies for children amid donation drop

By Violet Li

Cranbourne-based Backpacks 4 VIC Kids (B4VK) is feeling the pinch as donations drop in a tough economy, but hope remains as it held its Annual Giving Day to support children in crisis.

The charity held its flagship event on Friday 6 June at its Cranbourne West warehouse to thank its major donors, partners, and the community who had been on board with them throughout the year.

The goal for this year is to raise $85,000, and at the time of writing, about $34,000 has been raised.

Major contributions came from the Australian Toy Association ($10,000), Hafele Australia ($5,000), and One Tomorrow Charity Fund through APT Travel Group ($5,000).

Brigitte Stevens, partnerships and fundraising manager, said the number of donors stayed steady, but they noticed a shift: while people are still giving, the dollar amounts are smaller.

“We know that everyone is feeling the pinch right now. Cost-of-living pressures are real, and generosity looks different for everyone,” she said.

“At the same time, the need continues to grow. Orders and deliveries of our essential aid packs are up 37 per cent this year, but donated items have only risen 6 per cent.”

The charity provides essential material aid to displaced children, including those entering foster care, emergency accommodation, or experiencing homelessness. Founded in 2014, it supplies age-appropriate backpacks filled with necessities such as clothing, toiletries, sleepwear, and comfort items.

According to the chief executive officer Sally Beard, the charity has helped over 12,000 babies, children and youth in this financial year, despite the financial hardship.

“We are stretching as much as we can in a very hard climate to raise the funds, but somehow the community gets behind us, and what we need is provided, and all the kids that ask us for help can be supported,” she said.

“Like most nonprofit organisations, we have the same number of people and companies, schools, and clubs who support us, but what they have to give is much less, so our challenge is finding more supporters, more donors who haven’t given to us before and would like to come on board and support our mission, support thousands of children by giving what they can.”

To help children, donate via: mycause.com.au/page/365527/b4vk-annual-giving-day