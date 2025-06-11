Companies charged after driver’s fatal fall in Dandenong South

Two companies have been charged after a driver died following a fall from a truck’s tailgate at Dandenong South two years ago.

The 55-year-old man suffered serious head injuries when he fell 1.2 metres from a live edge of an elevated tailgate while loading linen trolleys into the truck on 21 June 2023.

He later died in hospital.

WorkSafe subsequently charged a transport company and a commercial laundry operator.

It’s alleged that Rodrigues Transport Pty Ltd failed to install safety rails on the truck’s tailgate, and failed to implement a procedure requiring their use.

The company was charged with failing to provide and maintain a safe workplace, and with failing to ensure a workplace under its management or control was safe and without risks to health.

Laundry operator Ensign Services (Aust) Pty Ltd allegedly failed to install swing gates at the loading dock for use with trucks without tailgate safety rails.

It was charged with failing to ensure a workplace under its management or control was safe and without risks to health.

Rodrigues Transport is listed to appear at a filing hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 30 July.

Ensign Services is listed to appear at a committal mention at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 2 September.