Man charged after South East chase

Cardinia Highway Patrol officers have charged a man following an extended follow that ended in Dandenong overnight.

Officers were on patrol when they attempted to intercept a Ford station wagon on Camms Road at about 3.20am.

It is understood the Ford failed to stop on police direction and continued travelling north along Evans Road.

With the assistance of the Air Wing, officers followed the Ford through Thompsons Road, before turning onto Eastlink and then continuing to the Monash Freeway.

The Ford turned off at the Police Road exit a short time later, before colliding with a patient transport van that was stopped at traffic lights.

The occupants of the van were not injured, and there were no patients on board at the time.

Officers continued following the Ford to Blackmore Street in Dandenong North, where it came to a stop.

The sole occupant and driver of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot, before he was swiftly arrested.

The Ford was searched, and officers located and seized an amount of drugs and weapons.

The 33-year-old Hampton Park man was interviewed and has since been charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving whilst pursued by police, reckless conduct endangering life, reckless damage and expose emergency vehicle.

He was remanded to appear before Dandenong Magistrates’ Court at a later date.