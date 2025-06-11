Protest signs return in fight against Progress

by Sahar Foladi

After their protest banners were recently removed, businesses have double-downed with massive digital billboards in their campaign against the State Government’s level-crossing closure ‘solution’ on Progress Street, Dandenong South.

Months out from the project’s completion, the advertisements depict and address a message to the Premier Jacinta Allan as well as Transport Infrastructure Minister and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams in bold letters: “Please listen to your community before Fowler Road ends in fatalities.”

With one installed at the corner of Centre and Hallam roads and the other off South Gippsland Highway, the signs are the latest move by impacted businesses against closing the level-crossing to road traffic and diverting heavy transport via a new Fowler Road bridge which is set to open within days.

As part of their ongoing campaign, a long banner is also taped around a fenced property at the corner of Princes and South Gippsland highways.

Accredited Distributors owner and managing director Craig Bain says he has been “fighting this” for two years without success.

“At the end of the day everything we’ve said has fallen on deaf ears, it’s so frustrating.

“We had some hope when we were discussing this back in the early days, they would at least keep Progress Street open.”

These developments come after two protest boards were recently taken down within 48 hours by City of Greater Dandenong and the Department of Transport.

Collectively, the majority of the businesses on Progress Street, Nathan Road, Fowler Road and also on Hallam Valley Road – where there is a temporary detour – oppose the project.

Australia Post, located on Nathan Road, has continuously raised their concerns with the Level Crossing Removal Project (LXRP).

“The Hallam Valley Road detour is used by Australia Post trucks, vans and cars. We are monitoring this arrangement closely and our drivers have not reported any notable issues or delays.

“We continue to work closely with LXRP around operational and safety concerns relating to future traffic conditions once the project is completed.”

After the works are completed, Australia Post e-bikes would also need to use the new bridge.

The Fowler Road bridge is under construction and set to open to traffic on Monday 16 June.

Progress Street has been closed to traffic from Tuesday 6 May and will permanently close on Monday 16 June when the new bridge opens up.

Stage three will see South Gippsland Highway closed in both directions for two-weeks over the school holidays in July.

During this stage, the Fowler Road intersection will be reconstructed and signalised while Hallam Valley Road will remain in place as a detour.

Australia Post EDVs can travel along Fowler Road and along the path on South Gippsland Highway, according to Victoria’s Big Build with delays to be expected.

Stage four of the works will work on the indented parking on Fowler Road and to minimise the traffic. An access route will be in place on Hallam Valley Road.

Greater Dandenong Council has confirmed footpath construction work is expected to commence in September this year.

Ms Williams, as well as the LXRP, were contacted for comment.