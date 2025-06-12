Dandenong raid linked to fatal arson attack

Police have raided a Dandenong home as part of their investigation into a fatal arson attack in Truganina in January.

Arson and Explosives Squad detectives seized several mobile phones from the home on 12 June but no arrests were made.

The phones will be forensically analysed, police say.

The raid follows anonymous reports to Crime Stoppers, including a caller who gave the name of a pseudonym or nickname.

Police are urging that caller to provide further information.

House-sitter Katie Tangey, 27, of Hoppers Crossing, was killed in a fatal house fire in Dover Street Truganina about 2am on Thursday 16 January.

According to police, it’s believed to have been a targeted attack linked to an illicit-tobacco dispute but at the wrong address.

Tangey was also innocent of having anything to do with the illicit tobacco trade, police say.

Detective Inspector Chris Murray of the Arson & Explosives Squad said: “We are absolutely determined to provide what closure and justice we can to the family of Katie Tangey.”

“I would like to thank those who have already provided information to us via Crime Stoppers, but please, we need you to come forward with additional information.

“We know this is solvable, and we know we are getting closer.

“If you know absolutely anything, I cannot implore you enough to find it in yourself to do the right thing and come forward.”

CCTV depicts two men getting out of a dark-coloured vehicle similar to a BMW X3 or X5 parked outside the three-storey townhouse.

One of the men was carrying what appears to be a jerry can.

After a significant explosion at the home, the pair leave the area.

Tangey, who was inside house-sitting for one of her relatives, called triple zero (000) to say the home was engulfed in fire.

She and the family’s golden retriever, died at the scene and the home was completely destroyed.

The dark coloured vehicle was captured on CCTV travelling north on Forsyth Road in Truganina at approximately 2.12am.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au