Domestic killers avoiding scrutiny

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A State coroner has highlighted the oft-underestimated “fatality risks” posed by coercive, controlling men after the violent murder of an Endeavour Hills woman by her obsessively jealous partner two years ago.

Mother-of-two Monique Anita Lezsak, 39, died from multiple stab wounds inflicted by Sven Lindemann, including to her neck and chest, at her Kassan Gardens home on 30 May 2023.

In hearing loud screams, Lezsak’s daughter ran to the bedroom to see Lindemann stabbing her mother with such force that the knife broke.

Despite her and her grandmother’s courageous efforts, Lindemann resumed his attack with four other knives – including another one that he broke in the assault.

“I am deeply troubled by the circumstances of this matter but note that unfortunately it is not unique,” Judge John Cain stated in his report on 12 June.

It remained a challenge that perpetrators like Lindemann didn’t come to attention of authorities or family violence service providers until the fatal incident – despite a record of concerning behaviours, Judge Cain said.

“While a victim, family and friends, may notice controlling behaviours, with good intentions they often seek to manage them, and are unaware of the significant risks these men pose, due to the lack of physical violence.”

Days beforehand, Lezsak had broken up with Lindemann and told a friend that she was nervous about returning home and that Lindemann would do “something stupid”.

Lindemann had told the same friend he felt like “necking herself” and that he’d “put a spell on her”.

He’d also discovered Lezsak had been seeing another man. He messaged the man, telling him he’d destroyed their family and that he was lucky he was living interstate.

During the relationship, friends noted Lindemann’s controlling behaviour such as threatening suicide if Lezsak tried to leave him and preventing males approaching her in the gym.

He also required Lezsak to “walk on eggshells” around him to ensure her children didn’t disturb him.

Judge Cain said research found often domestic-homicide perpetrators were employed or running a business, middle aged and with little or no criminal record.

More than half of the offenders used a knife to kill, and most were older than the victim by an average of eight years.

“The period of acute escalation for many of these offenders … is typically very short, creating challenges for disruption or intervention.”

Obsessive jealousy, controlling behaviours and separation were well-recognised risk factors.

Judge Cain recommended a public campaign to better inform the community of the risks posed by perpetrators in the absence of physical violence.

“The campaign should enhance awareness of fatality risks posed by those who use coercive and controlling behaviour, factors that may increase risk (such as in the context of separation) – and should include clear information to victims, friends, family and bystanders as to services available to help keep them safe.”

The coroner praised Lezsak’s daughter who “bravely and persistently” intervened in the face of “such horrendous violence”.

She had suffered knife wounds to her hands, elbow and shoulder as tried vainly to save her mother.

He recommended that Victoria funds a support service specifically for the “invisible” children bereaved by domestic homicide.

Currently, families were accessing specialist services interstate because they had no other option.

“Until we are able to prevent these acts (of domestic homicide), we must certainly do everything in our power to support children who experience them.”

In 2024, Lindemann pleaded guilty to murder as well as recklessly causing injury to Lezsak’s daughter.

He was jailed for up to 31 years, including a 25-year non-parole period.