Fair Work Ombudsman acts against baby-formula maker

A baby-formula manufacturer in Dandenong South is facing court over allegedly underpaying staff.

The Fair Work Ombudsman says it has launched legal action against CBS International Trading Co. Pty Ltd after requests for assistance from three full-time machine operators.

In February and May 2024, the FWO sent two compliance notices to CBS to calculate and back-pay the allegedly underpaid workers’ annual leave entitlements.

Two of them were also underpaid less than the minimum wage, the FWO claims.

CBS had allegedly failed to comply with the orders, owing an alleged $13,294 in total and between $3,294 and $6,166 individually.

The FWO is seeking rectification of the owed monies, plus penalties in court for breaching the two orders of up to $93,900 per breach.

Fair Work Ombudsman Anna Booth said protecting migrant workers was a priority, with one of the workers being a Hong Kong national on a temporary graduate visa.

“Any employees with concerns about their pay or entitlements should contact us for free advice and assistance.”

A directions hearing is listed in the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Melbourne on 7 July.