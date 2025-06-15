Five injured in out-of-control car in Clayton South

Five people were trapped in a car after it lost control through a park and crashed into a factory fence in Clayton South early on Saturday morning 14 June.

Moorabbin Highway Patrol say the Toyota Crown careered through the end of Clearly Court and into an adjacent park.

It then crashed into the back fence of a factory that fronts Whiteside Road shortly after 1am.

The vehicle ended up on its side leaving the driver and four occupants trapped.

Fire Rescue Victoria assisted police on scene to remove the three men and two women aged between 19 and 25.

The quintet were taken to hospital with varying injuries.

The four passengers were believed to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the male driver escaped serious injury.

Police are expected to interview the driver in relation to the incident.

Any information or dashcam to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au