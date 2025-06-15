Rider killed after motorcycle group crashes on Sth Gippsland Fwy

A motorcyclist has died and another seriously injured in a four-motorbike crash on South Gippsland Freeway in Dandenong South.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 7.15pm on Saturday 14 June.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives say the motorcycles involved were travelling north on the freeway headed to Port Melbourne, as part of a group of up to 40 other riders.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, died at the scene.

Another was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two other male riders were taken to hospital without serious injury.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au