Teens arrested after 70yo and boy seriously injured

Two teens have been arrested after a 70-year-old man and a boy were seriously injured in separate attacks on Friday evening, 13 June.

Police say two boys assaulted the elderly man at a chemist at Parkmore shopping centre in Keysborough about 4.55pm.

The Dandenong North man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The same day, a 16-year-old boy waiting at a bus stop on Centre Dandenong Road, Dingley Village was approached by allegedly the same pair of boys about 7.15pm.

The teen was stabbed in an unprovoked attack, police say.

He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A 16-year-old boy from the Kingston area was charged in relation to both incidents after handing himself into police the next day.

He was remanded to appear at a children’s court on Sunday 15 June.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives had also earlier arrested a 19-year-old man at a Bonbeach address on Saturday 14 June.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury believed sustained during one of the incidents.

He was under police guard and will be interviewed by detectives once released, police say.