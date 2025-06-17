Trio of teens arrested after alleged south-east follow by police

by Philip Salama-West

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged following the alleged theft of a motor vehicle and an extended follow by police through Melbourne’s south-east during the early hours of Tuesday 17 June.

Police allegedly spotted the trio moving across Mons Parade in Noble Park in a Mazda BT50 Utility which was bearing stolen plates.

After being seen by police, the driver of the vehicle is alleged to have sped off at around 12.45am, but was tracked via Air Unit helicopters.

The car allegedly moved east through the Greater Dandenong area, City of Casey and Cardinia Shire, travelling across Noble Park, Dandenong, Hallam, Narre Warren, Officer, Tynong and Bunyip.

Finally, the teenagers are alleged to have dumped the car by a football reserve on Collette Street in Longwarry, and fled on foot.

Dog squad officers tracked the teenagers down and arrested them soon after.

A 13-year-old boy from the Baw Baw area was charged with theft of motor vehicle, handle stolen goods and theft from motor vehicle.

A 15-year-old boy from the Baw Baw area was charged with theft from motor vehicle, handle stolen goods, unlicensed driving, drug possession and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

A 15-year-old girl from the La Trobe area was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, handle stolen goods and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

All three were bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.