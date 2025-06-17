What is Truth Be Told?

by Dr Jamel Kaur Singh and Dya Singh

As a turban-wearing Sikh man and a second-generation Australian woman of colour, we have lived in, led, and loved this country across every sector for half a century from grassroots to corporate, to education and government.

We have witnessed firsthand, the deep fractures forming beneath the surface.

We believe in Cultural Intelligence (CQ) as the bridge.

We believe in values-based education as the compass.

Let us stop paying lip service to the slogan, “Unity within Diversity”. The diversity should be a ‘fair go’ for ALL – “First Nations”, the “white tribe” and the “ethnic minorities”.

We believe truth must be told – respectfully, but fearlessly.

We are not here to play nice or sugarcoat the issues, nor echo the latest trending opinion pieces.

We are here to speak a third truth – the one that doesn’t make headlines; the one politicians sidestep; the one you feel but do not know how to express.

This is not ‘Left’ nor ‘Right’.

It is not ‘for’ nor ‘against’.

It is not ‘black’ nor ‘white’.

This is the third view – Truth Be Told.

What’s Really Going On?

Every week, we are bombarded with news and commentary about youth crime, domestic violence, housing unaffordability, religious division, mental health crises, toxic workplaces, rising bills including groceries and broken systems.

We are constantly told what to think, who to blame, and which solution will supposedly fix these problems.

But let us stop and ask – what is the root cause?

What is driving our society to become so angry, divided, reactive, and cynical?

Why are we seeing such a collapse of care, compassion, and common sense?

It is not just inflation. It is not just “the youth.” It is not just politics. It is a systemic decay of shared and equitable values.

It is the absence of Cultural Intelligence (CQ) at every level – policy, parenting, education, media, community.

We have created a society where we throw funding at festivals but not families; where religious institutions are funded but cultural values are forgotten.

Multiculturalism is celebrated through costumes and curry – but never through real conversation, collaboration, and connection.

We have taught generations to read, write, and code, but not how to listen, disagree without becoming disagreeable, build self-worth, or see the world through someone else’s lens.

The ‘Maslow’s hierarchy of needs’ teaches us that people need certain things before they can thrive – food, safety, connection and dignity.

Strip these away, and we are left with disharmony and discontent.

You get reaction, rebellion and rage.

When people feel unseen, unheard, and unprotected – they do not feel ‘included’ or ‘respected’. They feel abandoned.

That is a root cause that can be changed.

We are Not Afraid to Say It…

We are watching dangerous patterns like ghetto mindsets, neo-Nazism and racism emerging.

Politicians turn up at events to tick the box, and avail themselves for photo opportunities.

They are not listening.

Underneath it all is a smouldering turmoil of jealousy, fear, misinformation and anger.

When government handouts go to visible cultural groups, and others are left behind, resentment grows.

When communities build walls instead of bridges, division festers.

When “diversity” means some voices are amplified and others ignored unity dies.

What This Column Will Be…

We will tackle the topics most people are too cautious to address.

We will ask the hard questions, for example:

• Why are our schools afraid to discipline children?

• Why do parents no longer parent?

• Why is youth crime on the rise?

• Why are we turning diversity into division?

• Why do we fund celebration but ignore integration?

• Why do we protect feelings more than we protect futures?

• Why is our mental health deteriorating?

And we will offer grounded, practical tools:

• How to raise respectful children in a modern society.

• How to embed values in business culture.

• How to strengthen our neighbourhoods and communities.

• How to train our institutions in Cultural Intelligence that works.

We are not here to please everyone. We are here to speak our truth.

Let’s Talk

If you feel something is wrong but can’t quite name it – this column is for you.

If you are ready to do more than complain – this column is for you.

If you are a parent, teacher, policymaker, business owner, student, or just someone who wants to be part of a stronger and better Australia – this column is for you.

Do you feel like you are treading on egg-shells, feel ignorant or racist and are too scared to ask?

If you have pressing questions and constructive comments, let us know.

Let us rebuild, rethink, and re-value Australia.

We are not journalists or politicians, we are social raconteurs, commentators and educators.

Truth be told… it is time for the third view.