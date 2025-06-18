MP’s dunked for good cause

Corey Everitt

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams raised $2,800 to fundraise for FightMND as she took the plunge into the icy water.

Monday’s Big Freeze event at Parliament House joined in June’s fundraising for FightMND, the event takes on a new urgency after the diagnosis of Pakenham’s own MP, Emma Vulin, with motor neuron disease last year.

“This was a great opportunity for politicians across the political spectrum to come together in support of a great cause, and a much-loved colleague.”

As a collective, over $50,000 was raised by MP’s who left their animosities behind and got together for a good cause.

Premier Jacinta Allan attended and praised the resolve of her party colleague.

Special guests of the day were Professor Brad Turner and Dr Thanuja Dharmadasa from the Florey Institute.

The neuroscience centre at Melbourne University is on the cutting edge of MND research and Ms Vulin invited them to speak on the ongoing work for treatments and the ever-elusive cure against the beast.

There, they gave the exciting news of a possible new treatment resulting from a large drug screening program.

“First of its kind, first in the world, it wasn’t possible without FightMND and the state government,” Professor Turner said.