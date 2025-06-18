Push for better Sth East bus route

The Fix Dandy Buses campaign has welcomed advocacy for better bus services in Melbourne’s south-east from the City of Kingston.

The council’s key priority is for route 828 between Hampton and Berwick to run every 20 minutes, seven days a week.

The route includes Greater Dandenong destinations such as Cheltenham Road, Parkmore Keysborough and Dandenong CBD.

Convenor Peter Parker says councils’ advocacy could also be a gain for other surrounding areas including Doveton, Fountain Gate and Moorabbin DFO.

“As the area’s most important direct east-west bus route the 828 deserves more than one bus every 40 minutes on Saturdays and one bus every 60 minutes on Sundays.

“Route 828 already operates every 20 minutes on weekdays so there are sufficient buses to operate an improved service all week.”

He said the rise in patronage on the recently upgraded Route 800 on Princes Highway demonstrates the strong appetite Dandenong area residents have for using improved buses on weekends.

“The 828 has similar prospects.

“With popularity almost assured, we call on the state government to heed council’s call for more trips on the 828 bus, including a 20 minute weekend frequency and service between at least 6am and midnight”.

“Seven day upgrades on other Dandenong area bus routes, including routes 811/812 and 857 which also serve Kingston, are also highly desirable to change lives and save people money.”

Service boosts on popular routes 708 and 903, particularly on weekends, were also listed in the Kingston Council advocacy document.

It is currently seeking community feedback to inform a submission to the Department of Transport and Planning later this year.