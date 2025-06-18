Second teen charged over alleged assaults of boy and 70yo

by Philip Salama-West

A second teen has been arrested over a pair of alleged violent incidents that left a 70-year-old Dandenong North man and a teenager seriously injured.

The 19-year-old man from Bonbeach, along with a 16-year-old boy from Kingston, allegedly committed two assaults together in Keysborough and Dingley Village on Friday 13 June.

Police say the pair first assaulted the 70-year-old man at a chemist at Parkmore Shopping Centre about 4.55pm.

The second alleged attack occurred at a bus stop on Centre Dandenong Road, where they approached and stabbed a 16-year-old boy in an unprovoked attack at 7.15pm, police say.

Both victims were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The 16-year-old alleged offender handed himself in to police on Saturday 14 June, and was charged with armed robbery, two counts each of intentionally cause injury and theft from shop, theft and common law assault.

He was remanded in custody to appear before a children’s court.

The 19-year-old was arrested the same day and was taken to hospital under police guard.

He was later released and interviewed by Greater Dandenong CIU detectives and charged with three counts of shop theft, three counts of intentionally cause injury, recklessly cause injury, two counts of common law assault, two counts of assault in company, two counts of assault by kicking, theft and armed robbery.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 19 June.