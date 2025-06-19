Casey Council adopts key documents for 2025/26, including budget

City of Casey endorsed Budget 2025/26, Council Plan 2025/29, updated Long Term Community Vision 2025/35, and other key documents at the June Council Meeting on Tuesday 17 June.

“The adoption of these documents marks a significant milestone for our new council group,” Mayor Councillor Stefan Koomen said.

“I’d like to thank the 4,600 Casey residents who took the time to share their thoughts, suggestions and feedback as part of our Shape Your City community engagement.

“From taking part in our surveys, being part of our community panel, and those who spoke to their submissions at our Special Council Meeting, I truly appreciate your time and effort.

“The vision represents our community’s aspirations and will guide everything we do – from planning new infrastructure to looking after our natural environment and designing public spaces for everyone to enjoy.”

During the final public submission period, Council received 60 submissions from the community.

According to the Council, all submissions were carefully considered by and the documents updated to reflect this feedback.

This includes removing funding for a carpark at Kramer Drive, with further community consultation planned instead.

“Our community have told us what services, infrastructure and initiatives they want and need, and we listened. Our Budget 2025/26 delivers to our community in a responsible and efficient way,” Mayor Koomen said.

The adopted budget has an operating budget of $540.2 million.

A further $125.8 million is allocated to infrastructure and community spaces.

“We have a massive capital works budget that reflects our council group’s desire to build better public spaces,” Mayor Koomen said.

“This is demonstrated by investing $11.8 million to develop Springleaf Recreation Reserve, updating the Hampton Park Netball courts and allocating $9.8 million for Doveton Pool in the Park.”

Other highlights of the capital works programs include:

Doubling tree planting expenditure to $3.1 million to increase Casey’s canopy cover;

Implementing new initiatives to stop graffiti vandalism;

Boosting funding for Maternal Child Health Services and embedding Saturday sessions for 2- and 3-year-olds;

$5.1 million for the new Ballarto Road Family and Community Centre;

Increasing Community Grants to $3.5 million;

Expanding the Sport4all program to help clubs be inclusive of people with disabilities;

$2.3 million for a pavilion upgrade at Tooradin Recreation Reserve;

About 21 playgrounds across Casey are set to be upgraded.

Mayor Koomen added that the council would also be spending on roads, footpaths, and open spaces to support a safe, connected and active city, including $1.6 million for new recreational trails between Eumemmerring Creek and Lysterfield.

“While our advocacy work will prioritise improved public transport options and road networks, so residents can move more freely around the City,” he said,

“As a resident of Casey, I can’t wait to see the positive impact this new Council Plan will have on the community over the coming years.”

View the adopted documents here: casey.vic.gov.au/corporate-planning-reporting