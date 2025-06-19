Man faces court for ‘serious’ threats to prime minister

by Emily Woods, AAP

A man accused of threatening to cause “serious harm” to Australia’s prime minister and making a “menacing” social media post about him has faced court.

Dale Byrne, 42, appeared at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 June after being charged with two commonwealth offences in March.

He is on bail and the court was told his conditions include that he cannot come within 100 metres of state or federal politicians, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Court documents revealed Byrne is charged with threatening “to cause serious harm to a Commonwealth Official, namely Australian Prime Minister, the Honourable Anthony Albanese” on February 7.

This charge, if proven, carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, the documents say.

The second charge alleges Byrne used a carriage service “in a manner that a reasonable person would regard as menacing” when he made an X post “towards” the prime minister.

A commonwealth prosecutor asked for the media’s application for access to charges to be decided at the next hearing “so the charges can be finalised once there’s been discussions with defence”.

“Because at the moment the charges are put in the alternative, and they haven’t been settled yet,” she told the court.

However, Magistrate Fran Medina approved their release under the Opens Courts Act and noted the charges were only allegations at this stage.

She asked media to state the two offences were the “subject of negotiation”.

The Australian Federal Police initially alleged the man was charged with making death threats and anti-Semitic comments to a commonwealth member of parliament.

“The AFP will allege the man used social media to contact a Commonwealth MP multiple times between 7 January, 2025, and 19 February, 2025, making death threats and anti-Semitic comments,” it said at the time he was charged on March 18.

None of these details were aired during a brief hearing on Thursday morning, where upcoming dates were set to allow the parties time to negotiate.

Byrne’s bail was extended and he will return to court on July 10.